The children of Mr. Muth Sr are sadly announcing the passing of their beloved father, John Fred Muth Sr, 82 years young, of Central Square New York who was called home to rest on October 27, 2019, after battling health issues for several years.
He was an Air Force Veteran who retired from Carrier Air Conditioning after 35 years. He enjoyed setting the Christmas Holiday Lights in the Park for the community he so loved.
He is survived by his son John Muth,Jr, New Braunfels Texas, daughters Karen Hamm, Linda Petrusch and their mother Elizabeth, all residing in Syracuse NY and his wife Sharron Castleman Muth of Central Square. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service to be held at Veteran Cemetery Chappelle at 1pm on
Nov 8, 2019.
Remembrance Masses have already been given by Fr. Peter and Fr. Feddy, of Indonesia- Our thanks
Masses celebrating his new life to be held at Holy Family Church, New
Braunfels TX at Spm Saturday November 2, 2019 and on December 24,
2019) 8pm at Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Dr. Syracuse NY.
