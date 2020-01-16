Bittie Jeter Moeller,61, of Canyon Lake, beloved wife and best friend of Hank Moeller for 38 years, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020 surrounded by the ones she laughed with, lived for, and loved.
The Daughter of Eugene W. and Bittie E. (Pearson) Jeter, Bittie was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 28, 1958.
Bittie is survived by her loving husband Hank Moeller of Canyon Lake, TX, sons Jacob of Canyon Lake, Caleb (Eryca) of Corpus Christi, TX, Jeremiah (Claire) of Cibolo, TX, daughter Hannah of Henderson, NV, granddaughters Reagan and Avery, her mother Bittie, step-father Fred Goodspeed of Helotes, TX, brothers Brian of London, TX, Steve (Pam) of Scotts Hill, TN, Mike of Kingsland, TX, sister Carrie (Glen) of New Braunfels, TX, nephews and nieces, best friend Kitty and other close friends who supported Bittie through her life’s journey.
Bittie graduated from John Marshall High School in San Antonio and majored in Commercial Arts at San Antonio College. She owned a Florist Shop and always had a keen interest and ability to make flowers the focus of important occasions. She operated a Bakery Shop in Blanco, Texas and was known to bake up some amazing cookies. She taught Special Ed students at Mountain Valley Elementary and Rebecca Creek Elementary schools. She coached for the Greater Helotes Little League Softball team and supported all of her children in various sporting activities in San Antonio, Sattler and New Braunfels.
Bittie has been involved with St Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church and volunteered at the CRRC Thrift Shop in recent years. She loved antiques and spent many hours searching for the oldest and best items. Perhaps Bittie’s greatest challenge and gratification came from her personally renovating their house which was built in 1910, an exceptional job.
A visitation will be held from 9:00-9:30 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Canyon Lake, Texas. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM and then a Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in procession to Mountain Valley Cemetery in Sattler, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CRRC Thrift Shop,1917 Hwy 2673, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133
