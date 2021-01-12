Leroy W. Dietert, age 94 of Kingsbury, Texas, passed away January 8, 2021. Leroy was born on November 19, 1926 in Zorn, Texas to Irma (Braune) and Paul Dietert. He graduated from Navarro High School in Geronimo in 1944. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict of which he was the recipient of the Purple Heart. In 2016 he was honored to go on the Honor Flight to Washington D. C. He will be remembered as a lifetime farmer and rancher in Guadalupe County. He enjoyed dancing and was a member of several dance clubs. Leroy was active in his community serving several terms on the Navarro Independent School District School Board, a County Member of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS), and a Councilman on Friedens United Church of Christ Board. He was instrumental in the creation of Crystal Clear Water Co-op. Leroy never met a stranger and was loved by all in the community. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, and feeding his cows, catfish, and geese.
Leroy is preceded in death by his wives, Leatrice Pfannstiel Dietert and Joyce Dietert, infant daughter, Denise Kay Dietert, his parents and his brother, Leon Dietert and wife Pearl. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Dietert; children, Joy Schlichting and husband Sherman, Wayne Dietert and wife Jennifer, and Jim Dietert and wife Cricket; step-children, Duane Grobe and fiance Ida, and Donna Grobe; grandchildren, Paul Schlichting and wife Laura, Abraham Schlichting and wife Michelle, Amanda St. John and husband Tony, Jarrid Dietert and wife Maggie, Cole Dietert and wife Cendy and Justin Dietert and friend Kenny Patterson; step-grandson, Preston Grobe; great-grandchildren, Vera, Lila, Evelyn, Emmet, Madelyn, Sullivan, Coulter, Sutton, Crawford and Ian; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Sonja Phillips and the Rev. Dave Phillips officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be Rolf Schaefer and Preston Grobe.
The family would like to thank the Home Instead caregivers Dawn, Myra, and Letha. Thanks also to all the staff at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Hospice for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Veterans Organization of Choice. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-549-5912.
