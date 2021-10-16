Diana Dudley Nelson Hull Gooch , 85 years of age, passed Saturday, October 2, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas where she resided for the past 6 years.
Diana was born on July 16, 1936 in Santa Maria, California to the late Paul and Dorothea Nelson. She attended most of her schooling in Santa Maria until her last two years of High School she attended Monteceto School for Girls in Santa Barbara. She continued her education with an associate in Colorado Woman’s College with a Medical Secretary Certificate.
Diana married the late Leon Randolph Hull in 1957. Randy (Texas A&M Class of 1955) was a United States Air Force pilot taking them to several overseas and stateside assignments until they settled down in 1969 with 3 children in Keller, Texas. Diana in 1972 was widowed due to an airplane accident at Dallas Love Field Airport and was given the task to raise three children as a single Mom.
Diana met William Gooch in 1980 and later married and resided in Richland Hills, Texas for 30 plus years. Upon his death in 2015 she moved to New Braunfels, Texas to be closer to family. She became involved with a local bridge group up until her passing.
Diana was active with her bridge. She always enjoyed an occasional Mahjong game. She loved singing in the choir at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Worth with one of her dear friends. She was in St. Hilda’s Guild and loved by all. She also sang for a short time at St. Vincent’s Cathedral in Bedford, Texas.
Diana attended St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Worth and sang in their Choir. She started a bible study with a friend and built a great group of church friends. She will be truly missed by all in Ft. Worth.
Diana loved spending time with family, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. “To know her was to LOVE her!”
Diana leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Julie Urban and Timothy Hull of Tennessee, and Stephanie Heinrich of New Braunfels, Texas; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
