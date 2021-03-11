Eddye Beth Grist Struck, 79 of Spring Branch Texas, went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, March 10 at St Ferdinand Catholic Church, Blanco Texas. The Rev. Brion Zarsky will officiate. Interment services will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
Mrs. Struck was born August 12, 1941 in New Braunfels, Texas. She would often share that she was delivered by her father, a veterinarian. She was one of four children and the only daughter of Dr. Ed and Betty Grist. She married the love of her life, Melvin Struck on Feb 19, 1966. They were married for 28 years until he passed unexpectedly in March of 1994.
Eddye Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Edgar and Elizabeth Grist, two brothers, John Grist and Mike Grist; and her beloved husband, Melvin Struck.
She is survived by her brother Joseph Grist and his wife Susan of New Braunfels, Texas. She is also survived by her three sons and three daughters-in-law, Carl and Liza Struck of Blanco, Texas, Ray and Leslie Struck of Waco, Texas, and Paul and Jennifer Struck of Bulverde, Texas and five beloved grandchildren, Bradley, Haley, Kathryn, David, and Finn.
Eddye Beth served as a Bookkeeper, Substitute Teacher, and Sunday School Teacher. Her passions were her church, her family and friends, and bowling. She was a self-proclaimed junk-artist, sign painter, and clown; and was an enthusiastic Blanco Panther band and sports fan. She could always be heard in the stands yelling “Hustle, Hustle, Hustle!” A proud graduate of Wee Aggieland Kindergarten, she was a lifelong Aggie fan, continuing to follow Aggie sports even after moving into assisted living.
Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Blanco Texas or the Organization for Autism Research (OAR).
