Ronald L. Berry of New Braunfels, Texas was called home to God on March 23rd, 2021. Born January 6, 1948 to Albert David and Leona Reagan Berry in Robstown, Texas. Ronald , also known as Ron, Red, Bug or WA5BUG to his friends & family, served in the Army, achieving the rank of Sargent during the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged in 1974.
Ron is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rita, Daughter Elisia & Son-in-law Joe Martonara; Sons, David & wife Nicole of Schertz, Texas, Dallas & wife Maggie of Marion, Texas; Step-son, Dammon Wears and Blanca of Lake McQueeney, Texas. His sister Cheryl Balko of New Braunfels, Texas as well as 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral and burial are being handled with care by Lux Funeral Home, with memorial services being held at First United Methodist Church, New Braunfels on May 6th, 2021 at 11:00A.M.; with his burial at Fort Sam Houston the following day, May 7th, 2021. Visit Luxfhcares.com/obituaries/Ronald-lynn-berry for more information or where to donate.
