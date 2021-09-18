James Robert (Stephens) Holder

More affectionately known as Bob, Bobby, Sergeant, or Sheriff, age 77, of New Braunfels, joined his family and friends in heaven on September 16, 2021.
Bob was born in Vandalia, Illinois to Peggy and James Stephens. While very young, Bob left Illinois with his mother and moved to Texas. Bob’s mother married again to Ed Holder who not only adopted Bob, but helped raise him. Bob as an adult; however, reconnected with his Stephens family in Illinois, and remained very close through the remainder of his life.
Bob was raised in Wichita Falls where he attended public schools. Bob was a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute, the F.B.I. National Academy, the Leadership Command College, and the Texas Governor’s Management Program. Bob served 4 years in the United States Marines, 31 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, and 20 years as Sheriff of Comal County. Upon Bob’s retirement in 2016, he continued to proudly serve as an Honorary Texas Ranger.
During Bob’s tenure at DPS, he chose to locate to New Braunfels in 1977, serving as the first Highway Patrol Sergeant to be assigned to the area. Bob immediately fell in love with New Braunfels and Comal County and always felt blessed to live here and serve this community.
Throughout Bob’s 51 year career in law enforcement, he was recognized with numerous awards, served on many boards, and held membership in numerous organizations, most notably the St Jude’s Ranch for Children, Comal County 100 Club, New Braunfels Noon Lions, New Braunfels Masonic Lodge, Alzafar Shriners, The Scottish Rite, The American Legion, Texas DPS Quarter Century Club, Heart of Texas Marines, and the Guadalupe Valley Peace Officers Association. Bob was also actively involved throughout his career with the Greater New Braunfels, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, and Spring Branch chambers of commerce. Bob was honored to receive both the Herald-Zeitung’s Citizen of the Year Award and Pillar of the Community, the Ed Murphy Memorial Award, Noon Lions Officer of the Year award, and the Commissioner Jan Kennedy Key to the Courthouse upon his retirement. Bob was a lifelong Republican and a member of all of the Republican organizations within Comal County, but as an elected official he took great measures to represent all constituents in Comal County.
In 1982, while attending the FBI Academy in Quantico Virginia, Bob married Kelly Boyer who was a police officer at the Live Oak Police Department. Bob and Kelly’s mutual interests and careers in law enforcement made them a perfect match. Together, Bob and Kelly spent many years gathering and playing cards with family and friends, and traveling. Many memorable trips were made to Cozumel, cruising, or riding on one of the many Harley Davidson motorcycles Bob owned and loved throughout the years. For many years Bob and Kelly enjoyed camping and attending motorcycle rallies and meetings, travelling with friends and fellow riders across the states with one unforgettable trip taking them all the way to Lake Tahoe. Bob’s bucket list trip to Alaska was made in 2017 after his retirement. In addition, Bob and Kelly shared a deep interest in supervision and the management of law enforcement personnel, and both felt blessed to have the other as a sounding board during their careers. Bob took great pride in mentoring and training young law enforcement officers, and he lived by the mantra “Do the right thing for the right reason, at the right time.”
Bob was also known for his outgoing personality, willingness to help others, quick wit, and love of a good laugh or joke.
Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kelly, as well as his daughter, Jennifer Harris (husband Bennie), sons Justin Capers (wife Sharla), Joel Holder, and Jason Holder, sisters Pam Holder of Odessa, Becky Jones (husband David), Anita Quick (husband Gary), Anne Bright (husband Barry) and brother Larry Stephens, all of Illinois, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bob is also survived by many loving and caring friends, most notable his best friend Russ Johnson, as well as his faithful four legged companions and lap buddies who will miss him dearly, particularly Sugar and Cooper.
Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents, mother Peggy Holder and step mother Cleta Stephens, as well as both fathers James Stephens and Edwin Holder.
Bob’s family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Hope Hospice, as well as Sodalis Memory Care, for the exceptional care and attention they gave him during these last few months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, the Comal County 100 Club, or Hope Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Church in New Braunfels, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels, TX 78130, with the Rev. Adam Cork officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. prior to the service.
