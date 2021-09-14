Marc William Clint of New Braunfels, TX. passed away after a courageous battle with pheochromocytoma cancer on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the age of 60. He went peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy. He was born on July 6, 1961 in Brownsville, Texas to Alan and Margaret Clint.
Marc attended St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville. He graduated from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio with a bachelor’s degree in insurance. While at St. Mary’s Marc met his wife, Karen Kalisek. In 1984, he began his 37-year long career in the insurance field at Travelers Insurance Company. After seven successful years he moved to Titan Indemnity Company where he spent seven years handling government liability claims and specializing in civil rights litigation. Texas Medical Liability Trust has been his work family for the last 23 years. His career successes ended with the capstone achievement of becoming the Senior Vice President of Claims Operations in 2020.
His incredible work ethic extended past the office setting into his hobbies like golfing, fishing and hunting. Marc loved spending his time outdoors and shared this passion with friends and family. He was generous with all facets of his life and was a great inspiration to all around him.
Marc was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Karen Clint; their two sons Matthew and Travis; his mother Margaret; brothers John and Walter; and sisters Christine and Marcia.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with Rosary at 8:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. A funeral mass will occur Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Burial will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens,11700 TX-46 New Braunfels, Texas 78132.
