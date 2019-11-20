Milroy R. “Jerry” Jaroszewski, age 92 of New Braunfels, passed away on November 17, 2019. Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 11:30 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, 970 Loop 337, New Braunfels, with Pastor Scott Martin officiating. Milroy was born on September 9, 1927 in Burton, TX to Gus and Martha (Thiele) Jaroszewski. Milroy proudly served his Country in the United Sates Navy, where he retired as a Commander in the United Sates Naval Reserves. He later retired from the Registrar’s Office at Texas Lutheran University as Dean Emeritus. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Mitchell Jaroszewski, his parents, his twin brother, Milford Jaroszewski and his brother-in-law, Henry Schumacher. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara S. Jaroszewski; daughter, Donna Elliott and husband David; sons, Robert Jaroszewski and wife Melody, Karl Jaroszewski and wife Angie; grandchildren, Ryan Jaroszewski and wife Samantha, Gus Elliott and wife Jessica, Nicholas Jaroszewski and wife Kasey, Julia Elliott, Jerod Jaroszewski, and Faith Jaroszewski; great-grandchild, Penelope Jaroszewski; sister, Ladine Schumacher; sister-in-law, Maedelle Jaroszewski; one niece and four nephews; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Eden Hill Communities, Attention Fund Development, 631 Lakeview Blvd. New Braunfels, TX 78130. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
