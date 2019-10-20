Cleburne Caddell

Cleburne was born on March 14, 1936 to A.J. and Annie Caddell and entered eternal life on September 19, 2019 with his wife by his side. He married Ginger Lou Richter, August 8, 1959, recently celebrating 60 years of life’s ups and downs.
Cleburne worked as a draftsman for several architects in San Antonio, Texas until he was involved in a wreck on IH-35leading him to become a custom homebuilder in New Braunfels, Texas for the next 45 years. His friends became those for whom he built homes. He, with his wife, Ginger, loved to go to Las Vegas, attending Elvis concerts, which they enjoyed on many occasions. But, the real love of his life was his family. He loved visiting his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Before school, he would surprise them · with donuts and always had mints to share with them in his pocket. He enjoyed attending sports activities that the children where involved in, cheering them on with a big smile. His favorite sport was baseball. Cleburne also loved the outdoors: hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger, and his children, Debbie Flume and husband Michael, Randal Caddell, and Dustin Caddell and wife, Heidi. His grandchildren, Paige Flume, Kelsee Kahler and husband Koury, Chase, Meagan and Emily Caddell and his great grandchildren, Hudson, Isabelle, Sophia, and Maxwell also survive him. In addition, his brothers, Jackie Caddell and wife Darlene, Lonnie Caddell, and Charles Caddell and wife, Bonnie, survive him.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice for their years of continual support and care and MCNB for their compassion and concern during Cleburne’s last days. Memorial proceeds will go to Hope Hospice New Braunfels, First Protestant Church, and New Braunfels Little League.
A Celebration of Cleburne’s Life will be held at Landa Park in Pavilion #16, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 9:00a.m.
