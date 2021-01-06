Greggory Lee Lutman, 68, passed away on December 11, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas. Gregg was born in Portland, Oregon, on December 7, 1952, to the late Ralph Eugene Lutman and Keithal Yvonne Lutman.
Gregg is survived by his three Girls; Wife, Brenda Lee Lutman, and Daughters, Kelsey Lee Lutman and Taylor Lee Lutman. Lovingly remembered by Kelsey’s Partner; Jeffrey Richardson and Grandchildren; Jacob, Rebekah, and Rachel Richardson, Taylor’s Partner; Joseph Wheeler, Brothers; Darrell and Christopher Lutman, and Dear Friend; Harrison Vaughn.
Gregg was an exceptional father and husband, best known for his adoring love for his Girls, putting them first before anything else. He was a hard worker, doing more before 9 am than most would do in a day, and made the car buying experience the best for anyone lucky enough to be involved. Gregg was a man of many talents and hobbies; he was a world traveler, deep-sea fisherman with a special love for Blue Marlin, grill master, chef, gardener, photographer, played many sports in his day, and so much more. Gregg was a loving man with a quick-witted spirit that is loved and missed by many.
A viewing was held at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in New Braunfels on December 27, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life overlooking the Comal River.
Commented