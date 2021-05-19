Opal Barganier of New Braunfels, TX went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the age of 95. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 1-2 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm on Friday at Zoeller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N Walnut Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130