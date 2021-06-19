Dorothy Louise Swenson (Steussy 1943-2004, Gordon 2005-2021) passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on May 17, 2021 in Poway, San Diego County, California.
Born at home in downtown San Diego on August 9, 1923 to Clarence R. and Blanche W. Swenson, Dorothy enjoyed a loving childhood and adolescence on Point Loma just to the seaward of the growing city. She grew up an athlete, musician, and scholar. Dorothy was a competitive tennis player, often sought after as a practice partner by professional players in the San Diego area. She swam and boated in her beloved Pacific Ocean. She played cello in the combined orchestra of several San Diego high schools. And in 1941, she graduated valedictorian of her class at Point Loma High School, where her father served as principal.
As the nation grew closer to being drawn into World War II, Dorothy began attending San Diego State University, then known as San Diego State Teachers College. It was in 1942 that she met and fell in love with a dashing young dive bomber pilot from Port Arthur, Texas, who was training at North Island Naval Air Station. Their love deepened as he deployed to the South Pacific, as evidenced by the mountain of letters written and kept by both. After he was injured in an emergency sea landing of his plane near Guadalcanal and rescued by islanders and an Australian coastwatcher, he eventually made his way back to Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego for convalescence. Dorothy and James Steussy’s love deepened further, and they were married in the family’s garden in September 1943 by her beloved grandfather and family patriarch, John William Swenson.
Dorothy and James moved to Texas and began their family, first in Port Arthur, then in Austin, and finally in the town of New Braunfels. In addition to raising her three sons, Dorothy was actively influencing others through substitute teaching at all levels and teaching art lessons to New Braunfels youths. She was an accomplished artist and sculptor, and was instrumental in establishing and promoting the New Braunfels Art League. After encouraging her sons through high school and multiple college degrees, she finally gave herself the time to resume her college education, and in 1983 she completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts and Communication at then-Southwest Texas State University.
Her work as a mentor was not done, though, as she welcomed the role of grandmother in the 1970’s, 80’s, and early 90’s. “Oma” continued to encourage the next generation of Steussys to develop their creative abilities and more importantly, to believe in themselves and love others.
Her lifetime of nurturing continued as her husband James’ health began failing. As he began slipping away he frequently vocalized how thankful he was that he was the beneficiary of her infinite capacity for love. James passed in 2004, surrounded by Dorothy and their sons, and she began preparing for life without her lifelong partner.
Soon, however, another pilot, whose spouse had also endured a long illness before passing, made up his mind that Dorothy’s married life wasn’t quite over. At age 82, she and Byfield Gordon, 85, married in Albuquerque, New Mexico. For the next decade and more, they traveled around the North American continent, enjoying each other’s company. Byfield passed away in 2019 at 99, and Dorothy came home to Southern California to live out the rest of her life.
To the very end, she was as loving and sweet as ever. The staff at her assisted living facility constantly expressed their genuine affection for her. She had a smile for everyone who came into her presence. Her hospice personnel bent over backwards to ensure that her care and comfort were the best they could offer her. The family heard the same words from them over and over: “beautiful smile,” “sweet,” “wonderful,” “happy,” “loving.”
Dorothy was preceded in death by LCDR James Gilmore “Billy” Steussy USN, her husband of 60 years and father of her children, and Lt. Col. Byfield D. Gordon USAF, her husband for an additional 14 years. She is survived most closely by her three sons and their wives: James M. and Holly Steussy, William H. and Janie Steussy, and Daniel K. and Valerie Steussy. Dorothy was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Amber, Aimee, Mathew, Scott, Danielle, Lauren, and Austin, and great grandchild Moira. Dorothy also inspired a large and loving assemblage of nephews, nieces, children- and grandchildren-in-law, and other family members and friends who were touched constantly by her love.
Dorothy’s ashes will be placed beside those of her husband James at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, less than five miles from her childhood home. She will be near her siblings William Swenson, Eleanor Swenson Allison, and Carolyn Swenson Britton, overlooking the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Harbor. No formal services are planned, but the family and close friends will celebrate her life together at a date and place to be determined.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers and in recognition of their tremendous service to those in need, contributions be made in Dorothy’s name to a hospice organization of the donors’ choice. In particular, Hospice of New Mexico in Albuquerque and Mission Hospice San Diego were extraordinary in their care for Dorothy in the waning months and hours of her life.
