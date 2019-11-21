Marie Shelly Holm was born in 1919 in Refugio, Texas and died in 2019 at her home on the Holm Ranch in Fischer, Texas.
The Shelly family built a home in Alamo Heights, Texas in 1930 and purchased the Shelly Ranch near Fischer, Texas the next year. Marie graduated from Incarnate Word High School and attended St. Mary of the Woods College near Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1940, when her father became ill, she transferred to the University of Texas in Austin and graduated in 1941. The following year, she and Florian A. Holm were married at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church. Marie and Florian spent the next twenty-six years living at various U.S. Air Force bases with their eight children. Their favorite post was Florian’s tour in the Office of the Air Attaché at the American Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. Marie joined her husband when he flew dignitaries to various places in Europe. Also, during this tour, they traveled throughout Europe leaving their four children in the expert care of a trusted nurse and housekeeper. Following Florian’s retirement from the Air Force in December, 1967, the family moved back to Texas. In 1970, following the death of Marie’s mother, they moved to the Shelly home in Alamo Heights. Then in 1981, they moved to their ranch home near Fischer, Texas, where Marie lived until her death.
Marie is predeceased by her parents, Thomas Patrick and Pearl (Hornberg) Shelly, brothers Lawrence Shelly and James Shelly, and James’ son, Patrick Shelly. Marie is also predeceased by her husband of sixty-one years, Florian A. Holm, her children, Linda Holm Long and F. Eric Holm, and grandchild, Nicole Holm. Marie is survived by her children, Victor (Julie) Holm, Carolyn Holm (Ted) Allison, Dwight (Rita) Holm, Mark (Cathie) Holm, Cynthia Holm (Kent) Stevens, and Mike Holm. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Bea Shelly and nephews, James Shelly and John Shelly. Marie is survived by grandchildren, David (Carrie) Holm, Valerie Martin, Aiyana (Ike) Alvear, Jennifer Holm, Ryan Long, Kevin Long, Jake Allison, Mickie Allison, Kathryn Stevens, Sara (Jason) Lewis, and twelve great grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church and participated in the Helping Hands until she was no longer able to drive. The Holm family started attending Mass at St. Thomas in the late 1960’s when it was celebrated outdoors on the beautiful church grounds at Canyon Lake, Texas. Marie was a founding member of the Ferdinand Lindheimer Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas in New Braunfels, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are provided by Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 1071 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, Texas 78132. On Monday, November 25, 2019, there will be a Visitation at the funeral home in Canyon Lake from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. when the Rosary will be recited. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at Canyon Lake, Texas, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. there will be a burial service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209.
