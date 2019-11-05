Peggy L. Reinhard was born to Raymond and Katy Crowther June 14, 1929 in New Braunfels, Texas. Peggy passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 90. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Joyce Wahl, husband Larry E. Reinhard, married June 25, 1947 for 39 years, and her second husband Egon Mellondorf , married June 5, 1995 for 3 years, and son-in-law Lester Preiss.
Peggy was an excellent seamstress and sewed many clothing items for family with the many fabrics from Mission Valley Textiles where she worked. Peggy retired from Mission Valley Textiles August 5, 1994 age 65 after 33 years of service. She was a faithful member of the First Protestant Church in New Braunfels her entire life. While the children were in school, she was active with the PTA, Home Demonstration and 4H. Peggy and Larry also taught Ball Room Dancing as a summer recreation under Coach Ben Hardy in the 60’s. They enjoyed dancing and were excellent dance partners when together. After retiring she donated much of her time delivering for Meals On Wheels for the Comal County Senior Citizen Center. She enjoyed meeting and greeting the many people with their meals. Peggy and her friends (Golden Girls) enjoyed going dancing at the Roaring Twenties Club in San Antonio. Peggy also bowled ten pin with her oldest daughter at Comal Bowl and participated in some out of town tournaments. Peggy loved to watch movies, musicals, Hallmark Station, and Disney movies. Her favorite movie was “Sound Of Music”. She also loved to read and had a personal library.
Peggy enjoyed going to the Canyon high school football games where her granddaughter performed with the Aristocats. She was called Grandma Yellow by many of her granddaughter’s friends because she wore yellow, it being her favorite color.
Peggy is survived by her 5 children, Cynthia Lynn Preiss, Sally Ann Wesolick and husband Bill, Dana Andrene Murray and husband John, Reagan Tracy Reinhard and wife Shirlene, and Shannon “Howdy” Reinhard and wife Susan; 18 Grandchildren, Mathew Preiss, Kimberlie Ballard and husband Randy, Casey Wesolick, Deanna Watkins and husband Craig, Poleste Thompson and husband Harley, Amber Mergele and husband Logan, Ashley Lesly & husband Brandon, Brandy Neef & husband Chris, Brittany Marshall & husband Leland, Blake Reinhard; 20 Great Grandchildren, Dillin, Destin,Taylor,Tanner,Kelsey,Chloe,Madeline,Rowan,Quintan, Leyton, Jaxen, Hadley, Harper, Hays, Colby, Faith, Michael, Adina, Temperance,& Leland Jr; plus, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Senior Citizen Center for either “Meals on Wheels” or the Dementia program or to First Protestant in her honor.
