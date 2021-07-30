On July 1st, 2021, Sue Biedermann, widow of Jimmie and devoted mother to Amy, passed away peacefully at the age of 72 after a long illness.
Sue Ellen Cleveland was born on June 2nd, 1949 to Loren and Dessie (née Criswell) Cleveland of Buffalo, Oklahoma. She was the eldest of their five children and attended Buffalo High School where she graduated in 1967.
Sue attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University and earned a B.S. in Medical Record Administration and later attended Southwest Texas State University where she earned her Master’s degree in Health Administration. In 1977, while working in the medical records department of a hospital in Victoria, Texas, she took a weekend trip with friends to New Braunfels to attend Wurstfest. It was there that she met her future husband Jimmie. They wed in 1979 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and were overjoyed to welcome their daughter Amy in 1985. Sue and Jimmie, along with Amy, would go on to share many happy memories together at Wurstfest throughout the years.
Sue enjoyed a successful 34-year teaching career at Texas State University and was well-known in her professional field. A pioneer in online education, Sue spearheaded one of the university’s first online degree programs and launched the Bachelor’s of Science in Health Information Management online degree over twenty years ago. She loved teaching and was a favorite among students. She is also the author of two textbooks and many journal articles.
There will be no public service at this time, but her and Jimmie’s ashes will be interred together amongst the rest of Sue’s family in Oklahoma at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Sue E. Biedermann memorial scholarship fund at Texas State University. Every little bit helps and anyone who makes a contribution will be able to leave a message for Sue’s family: bit.ly/suebiedermann
Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Jimmie (who passed away last August), her parents Loren and Dessie Cleveland of Buffalo, Oklahoma, her parents-in-law Ray and Helen Biedermann of New Braunfels, TX, her sister and brother-in-law Gayle and Allen Scheel of Seguin, TX, and her brother-in-law David Biedermann of Riviera, TX. She is survived by her daughter Amy, sister Alice, brothers John, Tom, and Robert, sisters-in-law Denise, Kristine, Michelle, Sandy, and Lessie, brothers-in-law Terry and Donald, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
