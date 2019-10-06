James Lowry (Popeye) Beavers Sr died peacefully on a beautiful fall day, October 1, 2019 at his home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Holding his hand was wife Shirley Dot and nearby were six children who were his immediate survivors, namely
James Lowry Beavers Jr, & wife Debra Lee of Prescott, Arizona and their children, Ryan & wife Pamela Beavers and their children, Brandon and Blakely; Christopher Kudelko & wife Amanda; Andrew Kudelka & wife Brooke; and Jacquelyn Beavers.
Denise Doree Beavers Penick of Austin with two sons John Dee Barger III and his three sons, Aidan, Rand, and Landon; and Jared Barger.
Brigette Irene Beavers of New Braunfels.
Cheryl Adams & husband Joe Benoit of New Braunfels, with her two sons, Phillip Adams & wife Camille, with sons Linus and Simon; and Aubrey Adams.
Joseph Lae Beavers & wife Sherry Kay, retired to Goldthwaite, Tx with three daughters, Lauren, Katherine, and Jillian Beavers.
And lastly, John Latham Beavers who formerly of Dallas, lives in New Braunfels and attended him as a loving son in his dying days.
Popeye was preceded in death by his parents Noah & Hazel Latham, sisters Jane King and Doree Burnett, and his brothers Junior and Knox Beavers.
Athletically gifted, Popeye’s sports accomplishments were renowned and earned him scholarships to Rice University in Basketball and Track & Field. While at Rice he met Shirley Herring and married in 1955. Soon after, raising a large family, Popeye was employed at Exxon in Baytown 30 years while also officiating high school and collegiate sports and several times in the Astrodome. His dedication and exemplary aptitude merited him recognition and the induction into the Southwest Conference Football & Basketball Hall of Fame, Hall of Honor. Popeye made many lifelong friends that he treasured.
After retirement, he and Shirley moved to New Braunfels where they had vacationed most of their lives with their children. It is here that Popeye continued his love for a good walk, a good story and share a tunafish sandwich on Friday afternoons with special friends who stopped by.
A Viewing is scheduled Friday, October 11, 2019 at 5:30 at Lux Funeral Home and a Get-Together @ Beavers Bend, Saturday, October 12 at noon.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Lee College in Baytown @ Lee College Foundation, PO Box 818, Baytown, Tx 281-425-6303 and/or Rice University www.giving.rice.edu 713-348-3877
Commented