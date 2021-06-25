Ronald “Ron” David Boenig

Ron Boenig went home to be with our LORD on June 21, 2021, in Colorado Springs at the age of 73.
Ron was born May 19, 1948, in New Braunfels, Texas to Roland & Erma (Fulkerson) Boenig. He married Donna Renae Thomson on December 31, 1972, in Lubbock, Texas.
Ron is survived by his wife Donna; his son David Boenig & wife Shayna; his daughter Shannon Rose & husband Derrick; daughter Kam Silva. He was affectionately known as Grandpa by his grandchildren Logan Boenig & Duncan Rose.
Ron is also survived by his Aunt Bernice Boenig Hoffmann (Paul) & his sisters, Delores Boenig Scott (Rick) and Carol Boenig Soechting; 7 nieces & nephews & 12 great nieces & nephews, as well as many wonderful cousins & friends.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Roland & Erma Boenig; daughter born silent, Mary Elizabeth Boenig.
Ron graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1967. He served our country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He graduated from DeVry University with an associates degree in Electronics. Ron continued his education at Western International University & graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. He had a long career at Applied Materials as an Electrical Engineer and retired in 2003.
Ron loved God & spending time with his family. He and Donna enjoyed traveling on land & sea. He was an active participant in several men’s Bible study groups. Other favorite activities included skiing, motorcycle & bike riding, & kite flying with grandsons. Ron was a master at building projects.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm at The Springs Funeral Services at 6575 Oakwood Blvd in Colorado Springs. Private graveside service will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Ron’s memory be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the charity of your choice.
