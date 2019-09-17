Viola Rust Stollewerk, age 93 passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at Creekside Assisted Living in Spring Branch. She was born March 17, 1926. Her siblings always called it St. Viola’s day. She grew up working and playing alongside her ten brothers and sisters on the Rust Ranch in Spring Branch. She married Herbert Stollewerk February, 1946. They lived in New Braunfels where they raised their three children. They were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was a seamstress at Cater Frock for many years and later baby sat for families in their homes. She and Herbert moved to the home they built on the Rust Ranch in 1979 and joined St Andrews Lutheran Church at Canyon Lake. Viola enjoyed the ranch life and her horse Red. After Herbert died in 1992 she continued living at the ranch tending the cattle, her donkey Millie, shetland pony Tinkerbell, plants, and flowers, until 2018 when she moved to Creekside Assisted Living. The family wishes to thank her caregivers there and Hope Hospice. Also Reverend Craig Sagebiel for his visits.
She is survived by son, Russell W. Stollewerk and wife Ann of New Braunfels; daughters, Dianna Jo Stollewerk Neuse of New Braunfels, and Kathy S. Rust of Spring Branch; sister, Valeska Kruckemeyer of Spring Branch and brother, Gus Rust, Jr. and wife Betty of New Braunfels; sister-in-law, Dorothy Rust of Spring Branch; brother-in-law Herbert Acker Jr; 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert Stollewerk; her parents, Gus T. Rust, Sr. and Martha Simon Rust; sisters, Elvira Rose, Velma Jonas, Mary Wegner; brothers, Waldi Rust, Arthur (Spitz) Rust, Johnnie Rust, Raymond Rust and Clarence Rust.
Public Visitation will begin 6:00 PM Wednesday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Zoeller Funeral Home with Reverend Craig Sagebiel officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be given to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, St. Paul Lutheran Church of New Braunfels or to St. Andrew Lutheran Church of Canyon Lake.
