Patrick M. Miller was born to Lewis C and Mary Virginia (Baugham) Miller on May 23, 1934 in Norfolk, Virginia. Pat went home to Our Lord on April 8, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 85. He is preceded in that journey by his beloved wife Connie M Miller (April 8, 2004). Patrick is survived by his two daughters: Margaret Lynne Ayala and Kelly Ann LaBelle, his grandchildren: Cash A Sanders, Arlyn, Oz and Paton LaBelle, his brothers: Terry Miller, Clifton Burr and sister: Margaret (Peggy) Caldwell.
Patrick served his country in the United States Air Force and was Stationed in Laredo, Texas. Afterwards, he stayed in Laredo to build a career in advertising, first in radio at KVOZ and then in television at KGNS. Pat and wife Connie built three businesses of their own in Laredo: Miller Adventure Advertising Agency, Saludos Magazine and The Laredo News. In 1978, Pat and Connie moved to New Braunfels where they purchased Seidel Camera Store. Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family encourages friends and family to leave Private Condolence and updated contact information on the website below. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to: Feeding America’s Coronavirus Response Fund at feedingamerica.org. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com .
