Sulema Hernandez went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in New Braunfels, TX to Jose and Basilia Alvarado on April 27, 1939.
Sulema was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Antonio Hernandez. She is survived by her sons Danny Hernandez and wife Lourie, and Gilbert Hernandez, 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sulema will always be remembered for her love of her family. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will begin at 6 pm Monday, May 18, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2 pm at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Please be advised that face masks are required as well as social distancing of 6 ft. while inside the church.
Entombment will follow the mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum.
