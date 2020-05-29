Rita Foust of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away after a long illness on May 26, 2020, at the age of 71. Rita was born on August 15, 1948 in Greenville, Texas, to Bruce and Billie Prior. Rita was one of 5 siblings, and during her growing up years her family lived and worked at Boles Home for Children. After graduating from Abilene Christian University, she met her husband while they were both students at The University of Texas at Austin. They were married on November 23, 1972, and they dedicated their lives to their children and to public education in Austin, New Braunfels, and Portland, Texas. Rita received her master’s degree in Early Childhood Development and spent her career teaching children who struggled with reading. Even in retirement she enjoyed tutoring children in her home and helping them become stronger readers, and she took extra joy in snuggling with her grandchildren while reading a good book. She was also passionate about mentoring young mothers at New Braunfels church of Christ, where she worshipped for many years.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Charles Foust; her parents, Bruce and Billie Prior; her brother, Robert Prior; and her sister, Linda Roether. She is survived by her sister Vicki Coley and husband Mark of Kerrville, TX; son Gabriel Foust and wife Shannon of Searcy, AR; daughter Elisa Jessup and husband Ryan of Abilene, TX; daughter Jessica Rodriguez and husband Armando of Katy, TX; and eight grandchildren who love their Granna.
A public visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at 6:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arms of Hope, which includes Boles Home.
