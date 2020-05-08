Weldon Oscar Brehmer was born to Norman Oscar & Sylvia (Doehne) Brehmer on August 31, 1943 in New Braunfels, Texas. He joined our Lord and Savior on May 6, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 76.
Weldon was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Ruby & Red Self. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Brehmer of New Braunfels; children, Jason Brehmer & Lacey of LaVernia and Tammy Lynn Brehmer of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor Brehmer, Lanham Robbins, Leighton Robbins and Landry Vargo; brother, Lorin & wife, Karen; sister-in-law, Paulette Grimm; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; additional relatives and dear friends.
He was a lifetime member of the Mission Valley Bowling Club, Director for Comal County Fair, Germania Farmer Verein and Hermann Son’s Lodge #21. He also served eight years in the National Guard.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Private Family Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 also at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. A Private Family Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Protestant Church, Comal County Fair Assoc. Or any charity of one’s choice.
Pallbearers will include: Ted Alexander, Robert Strzelczyk, Larry Bundick, Bill Murphy, Leighton Robbins and Lanham Robbins. Honorary Pallbeareers will include: Ronnie Keith, Jason Harris, Layton Leissner, Joe Taylor, Darrell Pape and Allen Hillert.
