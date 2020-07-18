Sofia M. Diaz, 90, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in New Braunfels. Born on September 15, 1929 in Tyler, Texas.
Sofia is survived by her children, Rachael Saenz and husband Raymond, Henry Diaz and wife Sandy, Salvador Diaz, Jr., and wife Maria, Gloria Ramirez and husband Armando, Hector Diaz and wife Sarah, Jesse Diaz and wife Carolyn, and Carol Ann Diaz; 25 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, and sister, Rosa Frye. In addition to her parents, Sofia was preceded in death by her husband, Salvador Diaz, Sr., and sons, Ramon and Oscar Diaz.
Sofia enjoyed having a margarita, listening to music and dancing.
A visitation will be held at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
