Billy Okla Malloy, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence. Billy was born on December 7, 1949 in Manila, Arkansas to Okla Malloy and Margaret Weatherington.
Bill was an avid boater and loved to travel the Caribbean. Bill’s passion was playing softball or golfing.
Bill spent most of his career in the automobile business as a F&I Manager until he retired In October 2019. Bill loved the Automobile business, he was a Coach and Mentor to all who wanted to be successful in the business. He was a role model to many during his 40 plus years in the business
Billy was predeceased by his parents and grandchild, Cole Ryan Ewald. Survivors include his daughter, Victoria Ewald, Jacquatta “JJ” Malloy, and Laura Cain (Gerald Seeger); son, Billy Okla Malloy (Julie Collins); grandchildren, Michael Radino, Christian Malloy, Landon Malloy, and Sawyer Malloy and sisters, Deborah Ruppert, Margaret Malloy Glowacki, and Linda Malloy Brinery.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel.
Due to COVID, everyone that attends the services must wear a mask. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
