August “Gus” Abendschein passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 8, 2021 at the age of 87. He was born on March 27, 1933 in St Louis, Missouri.
Gus grew up with his 5 brothers and sisters in St Louis. He shared many fond memories about growing up - working hard on the farm and playing sports with his friends and brothers. He graduated from Normandy High School and then worked for 2 years in construction to earn enough money to go to college. He earned a business degree from the University of Texas in 1958. Gus worked as a State Farm agent for 40 years. He truly enjoyed his years at State Farm and loved working and helping people.
Gus met his wife, Jane in St Louis and followed her down to Texas where they were married for 65 years. Gus is survived by his loving wife Jane. He is also survived by his 3 children and spouses: Vicki and Scot Evans, Bob and Sharon Abendschein, and Bill and Jo Lynn Abendschein. Gus and Jane have 7 grandchildren (Jennifer, Melanie, Amy, Michael, Allison, Alex and Austin) and 3 great grandchildren (Emma, Connor and Hudson) which he adored very much. Gus is also survived by sister Ludie Rettig, sister-in-law Anne Abendschein and brother-in-law Earl Luaders.
Gus was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to travel and play and watch sports. He was an avid St.Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Gus loved socializing with people and was known for his great sense of humor. His favorite thing to do was to travel with his loving wife Jane.
A memorial service will be held at Stonebriar Funeral Home in Frisco, Texas on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. There will be a dedication service at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation (act.alz.org/donate). The service can be viewed via live stream at: https://vimeo.com/511365956
