Doris Marie Salge, age 96, of New Braunfels Texas joined the eternal party in heaven on March 17th, 2021. In fact, we are certain that the Doris we all knew and loved brought a spark and enthusiasm to the party that those of us still here will miss greatly.
Doris’ journey on Earth started in Cedar Creek, Texas as she was born to John A. Mang and Jenny Marie (Lowe) on December 7th, 1924. Although not a native New Braunfelser, she got here as fast as she could. She met the love of her life, Helmuth Salge, and was happily married to him for 54 years, until his death in 2002. Doris and Helmuth were entrepreneurs and business owners in New Braunfels from 1955-1988, making a tremendous community impact along the way. Along with their children Bruce, Debbie, and Dawn they owned and operated Salge’s Sewing Machine Repair, Ladies Ready-to-Wear, and Bridal shop. Several years later Doris, Helmuth, and Dawn reopened Salge’s Sewing Machine Repair and Alterations and remained open until Dawn encouraged, Doris to retire at 91 years of age! They celebrated 51 years of a successful family owned business. If you have lived in New Braunfels for any length of time, you have undoubtedly been blessed by the talents of the sewing Salge’s!
Through all of those years of business, Doris was the visionary. She always had the GRAND ideas and expected Helmuth to “make it happen.” It was such an incredible testament to the sanctity of a divine union and the incredible team that Doris and Helmuth made. Doris had an equal passion and vision for creating and enjoying the celebratory aspects of life. Her most favorite annual celebration was Wurstfest! She would begin each fall checking to see if anyone needed any “panels” added to their dirndls. In 1995, Doris celebrated her finest year of Wurstfest when Helmuth was the Grosse Opa of the Wurstfest Association. She carried the responsibility of “First Oma” with a “spass” and “gemutlichkeit” that has yet to be seen again. Each year, the family celebrates her favorite festival dressed in lederhosen and dirndls.
Doris was very active in everything New Braunfels including, the Downtown Association, Chamber of Commerce Blue Coat, Heritage Exhibit, Glow Fest Organizer, First Protestant Church Usher, Friday Night Dinner and Poker Group, Conservations Society, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and the New Braunfels Sesquicentennial. In 1998, she and Helmuth were honored as a couple, with the Besserung Award, due to their inseparable commitment to their civic duties.
The Clear Spring House, where Doris and Helmuth raised their children and lived for over 50 years, was a place of welcome for everyone. The refrigerator was always stocked with plenty of sodas and beer where Doris was ready to pour your drink of choice and listen to your topic du jour. Doris and Helmuth created a home that made everyone feel welcome and allowed for their kids and grandkids to bring as many friends as they wanted.
Because of her unparalleled passion for celebrating life, traditions were created through the years that will be carried on for generations to come. Doris made sure to make every holiday gathering unique with costumes, themes, skits, decorating contests, and singing and dancing. There was never a reason to force a mandate on family gathering attendance, since she made each one so dang fun! Another fun family event that Doris started in the 1950’s is the annual shoe shopping extravaganza and it continues on today. Playing cards and poker, where deuces and one eyed jacks were always wild, were also things that Doris loved to do.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Helmuth Otto Salge, son, Bruce Ray Salge, son-in-law Steve Shearer, And Long time companion Milton Kaderli.
She is survived by her children Deborah (Jorge) Gonzalez, and Dawn Shearer- Watts.
Grandchildren- Chris Salge, Jessica Salge, Amber and Bryon Ferro, John and Lori Archer, Desiree and Jeb Dixon, Zachary and Lynda Archer, Brittany and Oscar Felix, Carley Shearer and William Jewett.
Great grandchildren, Jackson Ferro, Delaney Ferro, Julia Dixon, Brooke Dixon, Reese Dixon, Max Archer, Finley Archer and Witten Archer, Ezekiel Felix, Adeline Felix, and Liam Jewett.
Throughout her plentiful and impactful life in such an incredible community, Doris left a legacy of making family a priority. Whether you were in her biological family or a new client at the sewing shop, she made you feel like you were her dearest and most favorite family member. Women like Doris Salge make the sunny days even sunnier, the dreary days less dreary and the seemingly ordinary days extraordinary. May we all carry on the legacy of this woman who cared so deeply for anyone she ever encountered and celebrate the “ordinary days” with the zeal and unencumbered passion that Doris Salge shared with us all the days of her life.
Services will be held at First Protestant Church, 172 W. Coll Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130, at 11:00am on Monday, March 22 with a lunch and reception to follow.
