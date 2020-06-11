Donna Baxter Arman was born on November 28th, 1955 and passed away at her home on June 4th, 2020.
Our community will never be the same without her love, support, and encouragement. Donna took the time to listen and cared deeply about the struggles and obstacles people were facing; she came alive at the chance to give advice, affection, and even just a simple hug, to someone in need. She was a powerful woman who stood up for what was right and had conviction for what she believed in.
Donna had a difficult upbringing and relied on her personal strength, and the support of her big sister, to guide her through life. She was a single mother in the rough community of Canoga Park, CA for many years, and her son, Justin, recalls that the neighborhood kids loved her. They were always at our house and she treated them like her own. She even sang for the kids who used to sit under our balcony to listen.
Donna and her best friend, Mamie Jean “The Hillbilly Queen” - created a Singer-Comedian travel act where they brought joy to many retirement homes. She remarried and moved to Simi Valley where her love of singing inspired her and her husband to start a local country act called The Desert Breeze Band. They regularly played the famous Cowboy Palace, where you’d always see her charming father, Dancin’ Don, out on the dance floor with his white ponytail and cowboy boots with his dancing team. She loved her Daddy.
She lived by these two mottos: “Be true to your heart.” and “Tell the truth, you’ll have less to remember!” Many years ago, her son was accepted to a university, but with his mom’s encouragement to be true to his heart and stay the course to pursue his dreams, he decided not to go and toured the world as a professional drummer. She believed in her son and those around her who dreamed big.
Some of her accomplishments: She overcame Leukemia and breast cancer. She used CPR to save the life of her father and mother. She taught her grandson, Azzy, how to read. Without any experience, she built the wholesale side of a well-known local business called, My Magic Mud. Because of her unrelenting work ethic, My Magic Mud became the most successful brand in their category; many know her from the New Braunfels Farmers Market. She was a hugger at the Special Olympics and worked for a suicide-prevention hotline. She was always there to help people see their own greatness.
She loved country music, strawberry margaritas, 2-stepping, Paydays, smarties, chai lattes, and shopping. Her favorite color was turquoise and she absolutely loved her Himalayan cat named Maddy Doo Doos.
She is survived by: her son and daughter-in-law, Justin & Jessica Arman, and her 4 grandchildren: Michael, Allie, Azlan, Lestat; her older sister whom she loved and who always looked out for her, Joy Sterner. Her younger brothers, Ron & Finley Evans; Her beloved nephews, David Ellis, Tim Scott, Marcus Evans, Jordyn and Devyn Evans; and cherished extended family. Her best friends were Mamie, Sheila “Shiella Wiella”, and Morgan “Morgy Poo.”
Her parents, Donald Sterner and Jean Evans, and her daughter, Nicole, have all passed away.
Public funeral service held at Zoeller Funeral Home. June 12. 12:30pm. Procession will leave at 2:15pm to burial grounds at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
