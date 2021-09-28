Lucio Aguirre was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday September 12. He was born and raised in New Braunfels. He served in the Navy and Army reserves for 17 years.He loved to play pool and fish.He worked at Walmart for over 30 years.He is survived by his wife Martha He was 66. Services will be held at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos on October 11.Viewing from 4-8 rosary from 7-8.