Cecilio Ayala-Saenz of Mexia, Texas passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born in Chihuahua, Mexico on December 8, 1939 to Enrique Ayala and Maria De Jesus Saenz.
Cecilio was best known as “Papi Chilo”, he loved his life on the farm with his wife and sizeable family. He enjoyed feeding the cattle and collecting eggs. He was a man of very few words but his presence was always felt, whether it was him coming behind you to tug at your hair or sticking his foot out as you walked by. When he was in the room you knew he was up to something as he walked by with a grin and making you laugh like only he could. A man of few words but undeniable the patriarch of the family (when he spoke everybody listened). He had a silent presence but without a doubt unmistakable, very few people have the ability to speak without saying a single word and it was a trait he mastered. He had a love for baseball, fishing and hunting. There was never a question, cheese was his favorite food. As he got older he enjoyed every minute he got to spend with his grandchildren whether it be on the farm or at any of their sporting events. His imprint will forever be in the hearts of every person he knew and came in contact with. He was blessed to be able to enjoy three generations. His memory will never die and will missed forever.
Cecilio is survived by his wife, of 61 years, Guadalupe Cruz Ayala; brothers, Antonio Ayala, Enrique Ayala, Armando Ayala, Alfredo Ayala and Gustavo Ayala; sisters, Inocencia Ayala-Saenz, Maria Jacquline Ayala and Magdalena Ayala; daughters, Maria Ayala, Griselda Ayala, Diana Blankenship, Roxanne Ayala, Elisa Gonzalez, and Sarah Martinez; sons, Rosendo Ayala, Cecilio Ayala Jr, Jose Antonio Ayala, Samuel Ayala, Oscar Ayala, and Isaias Ayala; 33 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Enrique Ayala and Maria De Jesus Saenz and brother Enrique Ayala.
A public viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 from 12:00pm – 9:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. A chapel service will be held on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 10:00am at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. Burial will immediately follow at Comal Cemetery on Peace Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Please visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9274578 to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Commented