Joseph Oliver Setser of New Braunfels, Texas, relocated to his heavenly home on August 20, 2021, at the age of 81. Joe spent the last few weeks in the hospital, was tired and ready to see his Father in heaven. He is now free from pain and welcomed into God’s magnificent kingdom.
Joe was born on Sept. 1, 1939, in Nixon, Texas, to Ezra Thomas and Joyce Jarrett Setser. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Jeanette Setser, son Byron Setser and his wife Alison of New Braunfels, Texas; his daughter Brenda Johnson and husband Rick of Blanco, Texas; his grand-daughter Adrienne Johnson of Vancouver, Canada; his 2 grand-sons Connor Setser of Houston, Texas, and Brandon Setser of Huntsville, Texas. He is also survived by his step-brother Al Broussard and his wife Judy of San Antonio. Joe has numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was Uncle Joe or Opie Joe to so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Margaret Ann, who passed away as an infant, his in-laws Edwin Mayer and wife Etta (Pape) Mayer, brother-in-laws Merlin Steinbring and Elmer Grosser and sister-in-law Geneva Grosser.
Joe grew up on the south side of San Antonio and attended Breckenridge high school. After high school he worked in banking including Highland Park Bank, Pan American Bank and Canyon Lake Bank for 24 years. He then worked for Xerxes out of Seguin before becoming an insurance agent with the Comal County Farm Bureau office in New Braunfels, Texas. In 2008, he retired from Farm Bureau after working approximately 18 years with them. Joe enjoyed talking with and assisting people; therefore, he did well as an insurance agent. He never met a stranger and talked to everyone.
Joe met the love of his life Jeanette Mayer, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage together. He enjoyed hunting, and fishing and loved to dance. He also enjoyed gardening and playing dominoes. His children and grand-children gave him the most joy. He was so proud of his grand-children. He attended many stock shows, baseball games, football games, softball games, dance recitals, and Destination Imagination events as he could. Even if that meant driving to Austin, Houston or Fort Worth and Knoxville TN.
He lived his daily life by example with honesty and integrity. Joe was a member of St. Paul Lutheran church for 46 years where he served on Council, Usher Teams, various committees and attended Sunday School. His Sunday School class and Men’s Round Up were important gatherings in the past few years.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 1 at 11:00a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels. Memorials may be given in his memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church Memorial fund.
