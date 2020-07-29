Allen Etta Autry, age 94, of Garden Ridge, Texas passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation in New Braunfels. She was born on November 21, 1925 in the Wetmore settlement, now located in northeast San Antonio and was the fifth child to John H. Eisenhauer and Lina B. (Reeh) Eisenhauer. Mrs. Autry was a member of the King of Kings Lutheran Church of San Antonio. She was the beloved mother of Mary Ann Morga and husband, Steve; James Autry and wife Mary; and Marilyn Jean Horn. She is also survived by grandsons Mark Morga and wife Tara; Christopher, Joshua, Nathaniel, and Jeremiah Horn; and Cory Autry. Granddaughters Christine Garza and husband Mark; Valerie Fountain and Husband Court; Adrianne Brookins and husband Christopher. Great-grandchildren, Karina Vigil and husband John; Gabriela Morga; Annemarie and Stephanie Garza; Nellie, Josie, Cody, and Aubrie Fountain; Seth, Melody, and Koryn Brookins. Step grandchildren, Brooke Hensarling, husband Mark, Jack and Charlie (great-grandchildren); Kameron Hernandez and wife Josette; Kannon Hernandez; half-brother Charles Eisenhauer and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mrs. Autry was pre-deceased by her husband of 66 years, Van A. Autry, her sister Edna, brothers Harry, Milton, and Marvin Eisenhauer, parents John and Lina Eisenhauer, half-brothers Arnold and John Eisenhauer, great-granddaughter, Desirae Brookins, and son-in-law Roger Horn.
Visitation is scheduled at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, New Braunfels on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 5 pm–7pm. We are saddened that due to current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral service will be limited to immediate family. Live streaming will be available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sunsetmemorialoaksnewbraunfels, Friday, July 31, 2020, 9:30-10:30 am. Services will begin at 10:00 am at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, New Braunfels with Pastor Neldo Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in New Braunfels. If friends desire, memorials may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 13888 Dreamwood, San Antonio TX 78233.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 415 S. Hwy Bus, 35, New Braunfels, Texas 78130, (830) 626-2020.
Commented