SFC Bonnie Reed Versoza, U.S. Army, Retired, was born to Bonifacio Alconcel & Ellen Pearl (Reed) Versoza on May 2, 1940 in Portland, Oregon. He passed from this life on October 8, 2019 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 79.
Bonnie is preceded in death by his parents and brother, James.
He is survived by his loving wife, Denise Versoza of New Braunfels; children, Florentino Versoza & wife, Collette of Redmond, OR, Cinda Shaffer & husband, Gary of Las Vegas, NV, Tammy Mathews of Portland, OR, Toren Versoza & wife, Toni of Oregon City, OR, Angel Versoza of University Place, WA and Denicia Kren & husband, Tomas of Honolulu, HI; sisters, Marita Roskoski of Boise, ID and Martina Versoza of Portland, OR; thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Bonnie retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years of service. Following his military service, he became a Social Worker in a variety of fields. Bonnie was a member of Real Life Community Church and a member of the Worship Team. He also was a member of the Alafar Shriners in San Antonio, Texas and volunteered for many years with Operation Christmas Child and Global Missions Project.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM (with a visitation being held one hour prior to the service beginning at 12:00 Noon) on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Real Life Community Church, 1615 FM 1044, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 with Pastor David J. Sanchez III officiating. Interment will be held the following morning at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019, with military honors, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to: Convoy of Hope or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
