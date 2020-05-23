Dorothy Mae Eickmann was born on August 20, 1926 to Bruno and Erma Kraft in New Braunfels, Texas. She married her soul mate, Leroy Gilbert Eickmann and together they raised two daughters. She was an iconic presence at Krause’s, serving generations of patrons over her 50-year stint as a waitress there. She was involved with Wurstfest as Oma to Leroy’s Opa beginning in 1967 until his death in 1991, then continued her participation as a special guest through 2019. She was a member of Hermann Sons and Eagles Hall, and loved participating in community events of her cherished hometown.
Dorothy went to join our Father in Heaven on May 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her beloved Leroy, her parents, and her sister, Bernice Hahn. She is survived by her two daughters: Janie Maasen and Barbara Greebon; four grandchildren Beverly Stevens, Chris Kusak (Becky), Brad Greebon (Brenda), and Gregg Greebon (Rebecca); eight great-grandchildren: Justin Stevens, Zack Kusak, Tobey Kusak, Kirstyn Greebon, Aly Greebon, Luke Greebon, Andrew Greebon, and Emry Greebon; and countless friends and extended family.
She was known as Miss Dorothy or Oma and dearly loved by all who knew her. We will miss her dearly. Funeral services will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Viewing will be Saturday, May 23rd from 6:00-7:30pm. Memorial service will be Sunday, May 24th at 3:00pm. Graveside to follow at Cranes Mill Cemetery in Canyon Lake, Texas.
