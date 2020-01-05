Martha Jo Goertz
August 25, 1932 – December 31, 2019
Jo Goertz, 87, passed away December 31, 2019, at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Bedford, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Greg Brumit presiding. Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 6, at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels.
Jo was born August 25, 1932, in New Braunfels, Texas, to Othmar “Ottie” Baetge and Anona Baetge. After completing high school, Jo attended Southwest Texas State University where she earned a Master’s degree in English at the age of 19. Jo married Ralph Goertz and lived in San Antonio before moving to Waco in 1964 after the birth of her son, Murray. During this time Jo pursued a career in teaching while developing a love for art and painting. This passion led her to exhibiting in numerous art shows and festivals across Texas in the early 70s. Her proudest moments included winning a tri-color award for a painting she entered to the Heart of Texas Fair in Waco and being accepted to show at the Fiesta Arts Festival at Laguna Gloria in Austin. These achievements led Jo to open The Frame Shop and Gallery in 1976, which she managed until 2005, when she suffered a stroke. The shop became Jo’s legacy – her staff did everything from shadow boxes and elaborate matting and framing to selling art supplies and jewelry, even art restoration. She would often employ Baylor students who not only learned the framing craft, they were mentored in life and English skills during their tenure. Jo’s other passion was her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Never would a Christmas be complete without ALL family members having gifts from her. In 2012 Jo moved to the Fort Worth area. She combined her talents of teaching and painting by teaching watercolor classes to the residents at two senior communities where she lived – Meadow Lakes in North Richland Hills and the Atria of Grapevine. Most if not all residents at both communities would receive hand-painted watercolor cards as birthday wishes.
Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Ottie and Anona Baetge; and her Aunt Mamie Winkler and Uncle Max Winkler.
Jo is survived by her cousin, Marlena Schlather and husband, Wilfred, and their family, of New Braunfels, Texas; cousin, Max Carl Winkler and wife, Ellen, of Kensington, Maryland; cousin, Charles Winkler and wife, Carol of Buda, Texas; cousin, Norise Henne Wilkerson of New Braunfels and family; cousin, Roxolyn Krueger of New Braunfels; son, Murray Goertz and wife, Melanie, and children, Ashley, Madison and Ryan, of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Jennifer Goertz and significant other, Zakk Burns, both of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Tana Villanueva and husband, Michael, and one great grandchild, of Peoria, Illinois; granddaughter, Kelly Petrone and husband, Gustavo Marroquin, and five great grandchildren, of Bedford, Texas; grandson, Zachary Petrone and wife, Rebecca, and four great grandchildren, of Dallas, Texas.
