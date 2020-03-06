Erwin Lepp passed away Wednesday on March 4, 2020 at his home comforted by family. He was born May 28, 1929 in Egeln, Germany to Reinhold and Berta Lepp. While in Germany, Erwin worked his way up to a Grocery Store Manager. He then emigrated to Ludington, Michigan in 1956 where he was employed by the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad and worked there for ten years crossing Lake Michigan in ships ferrying rail cars, automobiles and people. While sailing the great lakes, Erwin met his future wife Christa Braun who was visiting from Germany. They were married in 1960. While working for the railroad Erwin worked his way up to head waiter and learned watch making in his spare time. After retiring from the railroad, he started repairing watches and later opened a jewelry store. In 1977, Erwin moved the family to New Braunfels, Texas to get away from the ice and snow. He opened New Braunfels Juwelier on Landa street and became known as your friendly family jeweler. He served New Braunfels’s jewelry needs for over 30 years. Erwin’s hobbies were coin collecting and playing a German card game called Skat.
Erwin is survived by his wife of 59 years Christa, his two sons Douglas Lepp (wife Cyndi) and Jeffrey Lepp (girlfriend Diana Gonzales), grandchildren Curtis Lepp (wife Lacey) and Lindsey Holmbeck (husband Seth), and great grandchild Chase Lee Holmbeck. Also step granddaughter Jessie Hinson and step great grandchild Waylon Wright. With special thanks to Erwin’s loving caregiver Linda Gutierrez.
The family will receive friends at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels.
