Viola Gomez Garcez, a lifelong resident of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on October 10, 2020. She was born on August 4, 1953 in New Braunfels, Texas to Antonio R. Gomez and Francis Morales.
She worked for AT&T for over 25 years. For many years she was able to dress up for the office Halloween costume contest, Halloween was her favorite holiday, and she even won 1st place the last 2 years. And if she had more than one Halloween event to attend, she had a different costume for each one. Viola loved life. She adored and cherished her daughter Inez and twin grandchildren Kory and Kaylen and would do anything to put a smile on her loved ones faces. She loved Tejano music and danced every chance she had. She also loved to take photos of everything. Every outing consisted of Viola snapping the perfect pictures.
Viola is survived by her daughter, Inez Garcez of Buda, Texas; grandchildren, Kory Ray Estrada and Kaylen Nicole Estrada of Buda, Texas; sister Carmen Hernandez of Seguin, Texas; brothers, Henry Gomez of Houston, Texas and Edward Gomez of New Braunfels, Texas as well as many nieces and nephews.
Viola is preceded in death by her parents Antonio R. Gomez and Francis Morales and sisters Hortencia Aleman, Ophelia Garcia and Teresa Aguilar.
A public viewing and visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130 on Monday October 19, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00pm. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 10:00am at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9731196 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
