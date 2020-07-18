Wayne R. Putz, 79, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Resolute Health Hospital. He was born on December 8, 1940 to Edward Putz and Pauline nee Trost Putz in Chicago, Illinois.
Wayne served his country proudly, and while stationed at Lackland Airforce Base, he joined a group of fellow servicemen, the Mummy Ducks, who would later become his lifelong friends. He also met and married a local girl from an old New Braunfels family, Nancy Streuer. They would go on to have three children but later divorce. He never remarried but found a special friend in Beverly Hudson, his card playing and travelling companion.
Even though he was originally from “up north,” Wayne quickly claimed New Braunfels as his own, living there like a native son, and calling members of his extended family among his closest friends. He was an avid 9-pin bowler and life time member of Solms Bowling Club, and when he wasn’t bowling, he could be found riding his bike along country roads or canning vegetables that he grew in his garden, most of which landed in the hands of family and friends. Given all his accomplishments, he was most proud of the family he raised.
Many will remember him for his collection of John Wayne memorabilia which he would proudly show to visitors to his home. Those who knew him, and even those that just met him, would find him a man of defined character, kindhearted, generous with his time, and purposeful in his actions who would bid you farewell in his familiar last words, “Have a good day.”
Wayne is survived by son, David Putz and partner Greg Allen of Porter, TX; daughters Kimberley Pollard and husband Bill of Tracy, CA and Stacy Putz of Sierra Vista, AZ; brother, Edward Putz, Jr. and wife Dolly of Marathon, FL; and two grandchildren, Amber and Craig Washer of Stockton, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronnie, and sister, Jeanette Matejka.
A Committal Service will be held 10:45 am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Solms Bowling Club.
