Janie Cantu of New Braunfels went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born in New Braunfels on December 30, 1942 to Ernesto and Inez Aldana.
As a pillar of generosity and strength in her community, Janie could frequently be found raising funds for the CIMA organization or her local Catholic Church. As founder of the ballet folklorico dance group (a traditional Mexican heritage organization) she gave young people a place to learn about their culture and new talents. When not traveling with her dance group all over the Texas hill country Janie was behind her beauty chair. Working as a cosmetologist for 30 plus years Janie owned her own unisex salon Shear Designs for more than 20 of those years. Janie was passionate about gardening, helping others and she loved to listen to and dance to live music. Her drive inspired others and her kindness gave her lasting friendships.
Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Ernesto and Inez Aldana and brothers, Robert Aldana, Gilbert Aldana, and Ernesto Aldana Jr. She is survived by daughters, Molly Kisby (Ricky), Ursula Cantu, and Erika Montanio (Austin); grandchildren, Nichole Langley (Ronnie), Dr. Cassandra Kisby (Ilia), Ashley Tuch (Chad), Alyssa Meadows (Gary), Derek Montanio (Aimee), Mercedes Cruz, Dylan Montanio, Liberty Kisby, and Aliyah Montanio, 9 great grandchildren; sister, Irene Castaneda (Lupio); sister-in-laws, Elida Aldana, Hope Adams, and Mary Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 4-7:00 pm, with Rosary recited at 5:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
