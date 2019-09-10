Anna Reinshagen

On September 7, 2019, Anna Lou (Kneupper) Reinshagen, passed away at the age of 87.
Anna was born on October 10, 1931 in New Braunfels, Texas to Ben F. and Annie (Barth) Kneupper. She graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1949 and attended Port Arthur Business College. On April 7, 1951, she married Stanley C. Reinshagen, and together they raised two daughters, Zana and Zandra, and founded Stan’s Marine and Sports in New Braunfels. Anna also worked as a telephone operator in the early 1950’s, and later became the first woman to work in the parts department of Bock Motor Company (later Bluebonnet Motors). She retired from Seguin Motor Company in 1997.
Anna had a passion for gardening, well known for her ability to grow beautiful vegetables and flowers and to produce award-winning sweet and savory preserves. She was also a talented crafter, and enjoyed birding, reading, and creative arts.
Most importantly, Anna was a mother committed to her family and home, faced obstacles and challenges with determination, and made countless sacrifices for her loved ones throughout her life. She was dearly loved and will be missed.
Anna was preceded in death by her father, Ben, and mother, Annie. She is survived by her daughters, Zana Pimentel and Zandy Reinshagen, as well as several cousins.
Anna always felt uncomfortable being the center of attention; therefore, she will be laid to rest without services near her parents at Sunset Memorial Park in San Antonio, Texas, pursuant to her wishes. All who wish to honor her life are asked to make a donation to a favorite charity or plant something beautiful in a garden.
