Funeral Arrangements are set for David Lee Ikels of New Braunfels who passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the age of 61. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 6:30 pm until 9:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. The Celebration of David’s Life will be Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at The Allen Farmhaus, 2606 FM 758, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A private burial will be held at New Braunfels Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to sign David’s online guestbook at www.zoellerfuneralhm.com
