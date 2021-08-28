June 7, 1945
A true brother in Christ has made his final journey. Norman Benoit “Bud” Cessna passed to heaven on Monday, August 23, 2021. Bud was born on June 7, 1945 in New Orleans, LA. He
was the second son of Thomas J. and Tommie Lee Cessna. The family once lived in Utah and Nevada, where he developed a love of the mountains.
In 1972, Bud joined the New Braunfels Fire Dept. He retired after 27 years of service. Bud had two children; Lucius and Anna Cessna of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas J. Cessna Jr. of Pinetop, AZ; sisters, Peggy and husband Gene Tuttle of The Woodlands, TX, Carylon and husband V.J. Willis of Schulenburg, TX; as well as his niece Sharon Gonzales of New Braunfels; along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 10:00am -12:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
