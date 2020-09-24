Carmel Jane Andrews of Canyon Lake, Texas passed away on September 8, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She died peacefully among family members. Carm, as she was known to family and friends, was born in 1962 in Columbia, Missouri. She grew up and lived most of her life in Vienna, Virginia. She graduated from Mary Washington College in 1984 with a degree in International Affairs. She retired as Deputy Town Clerk of the Town of Vienna, Virginia.
Carm is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ben Andrews; her daughter Rachel Andrews and husband Albert Kim; her mother Wanda Pellicciotto; and her sister Nicole Pellicciotto and husband Steve Karcha. She is predeceased by her father Ted Pellicciotto.
A celebration of Carm’s life will be held on October 17th at 2:00 pm at the North Shore United Methodist Church, 23880 N Cranes Mill Rd, Canyon Lake, Texas.
