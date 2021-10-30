Jean L. Kneuper, of New Braunfels, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living. She was born to Lloyd Alton Lackey and Lou Ella Rector on October 3, 1928 in Dale, Texas.
Jean worked at a nursing college for many years and later at the Dittlinger Flour Mill in New Braunfels. She was very active with the Boy Scouts of America serving as Den mother. Always there for family and friends, she provided tough love and devotion in good times and bad. She lived a full life and enjoyed many pass-time hobbies and crafts. Sewing, Cooking, Dancing and Hunting. She always got the biggest Buck which made Dad mad.
She is survived by her sons, Craig Kneuper (Kristen), and Steven Kneuper and wife, Lynn; grandchildren, Colton Fennell, Dodge Kneuper, Dawson Kneuper, and Rory Kopplin Rabanne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elgin “Butsy” Kneuper; and her parents Lloyd and Lou Ella Lackey.
A celebration of her life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home with Reverend Charles DeHaven officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Brookdale Hospice.
