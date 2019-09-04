William (Jerry) Ealey, 73, of Austin, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, August 4th.
Jerry was born on September 2nd, 1945, in Springfield IL to Roscoe Ealey and Norma Jane Trader. Less than a year out of high school, Jerry enlisted in the Army National Guard of IL for 3 years before transferring to the Army National Guard of TX for 3 additional years before being honorably discharged as a specialist 4 from the 36th Infantry Brigade in 1972. Shortly after leaving the National Guard, he trained to become an electrician and eventually became a licensed Journeyman Electrician who worked for many years at the J.J. Pickle Research Lab (University of Texas at Austin), the city of Austin at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (10 years), and owned his own electrical company before working with his final employer, Home Depot. Jerry was also fire chief of a volunteer fire department in Missouri for a time before moving back to Texas in 1978 and acted as primary caregiver to his (surviving) wife and her family members that have since passed away.
Jerry worked hard and played hard. He loved listening to loud music (classic rock, classic country and Tejano), dancing as much as possible, getting dressed up (his clothing, belts, hats & watch collections are considerable), motorcycles, history, fishing, watching old Looney Tunes with his daughter, Amber, on Saturday mornings and fixing things. He could cumbia with the best of them but was also very proud of his Irish heritage and proudly displayed it in the jewelry and clothing that he wore. He loved homemade Mexican food, barbecue and didn’t mind driving 35 miles for a good chicken fried steak despite driving 120 miles in the same day just to get to work and back. He was quick witted and loved to laugh, bringing light to any room that he was in. He was always willing to help others when he could whether that meant making them laugh, using his many handyman skills or by fixing their antique lamps or opening old locks that people brought in when their loved ones passed and they couldn’t find the keys. He loved spending time with family and friends but also enjoyed solitude and peace. Everyone he met loved him. He will be deeply missed.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Jane Trader Ulrich, and many of his beloved aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife Sandra Farris-Ealey, his daughter Amber Ortiz and her husband Leonard along with their daughter Kayden Ealey, his aunt Betty Williams of Springfield, IL (who helped raise him) and many cousins that he considered to be more like brothers as he grew up.
Memorial service will be held at Grace Church on FM 725 in New Braunfels at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7th.
