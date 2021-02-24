Leslie Frank Hoover, age 65, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He lived a full life from the day of his birth on October 14, 1955 in Hondo, Texas.
He had a strong faith in Jesus our Lord and was a part of many church fellowships during his lifetime.
He was a great athlete and a dedicated golfer as well as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Viola Hoover, younger sister, Veronica Hoover. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Elisa Howard Hoover, brother, Ronald Hoover and sisters; Ida Kadillis and Mary Bachmeyer. He is also survived by his four sons; Frank Rene( Lorrie) of Kerrville, Les Frank ( Jacqui) of San Antonio, Aaron Elvis of Altus , OK and Curtis Wayne of Hollis, OK. He also leaves behind 4 grand daughters and 2 grandsons.
A memorial and celebration of his life is being planned by his family and friends.
