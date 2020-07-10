Nena Philbrick Bratianu, of Garden Ridge, TX, originally of Cary, N.C., passed away July 2, 2020 at the age of 78. Twice widowed, she is survived by her son Ion Bratianu, of Chicago, and his wife Emily Bratianu, and their four sons. She is also survived by her two brothers, Charles Russell Philbrick of Raleigh, N.C., and Tom Philbrick of San Antonio, TX, and their families.
Nena is remembered as an independent, loving, and driven mother, sister, and friend. She received her Masters degree from the University of Georgia and worked as a nutritionist and government administrator; retiring as the Southeastern Regional Director of Special Food and Nutrition Programs for the USDA. Her belief that all children deserve to be well-fed drove her to focus her time in the USDA on improving school lunch programs and securing nourishment for women, infants, and children. Post-retirement, she continued to share her nutritional wisdom as a freelance consultant and textbook author and contributor. A dedicated member of the San Antonio Greek Orthodox community, her faith was the cornerstone of her life. To it, she enthusiastically contributed her time, talent, and treasure. Always poised and well-spoken, she was a lover of knowledge, language, and culture. She delighted in entertaining, where she combined her passion for food with caring for those around her. She will be missed by all who knew her beautiful smile. Due to current restrictions, services will be private and limited to the immediate family only. You can view a live stream of Nena’s service on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00am at the following link: https://stsophiagoc.org/our-parish/livestream
A Memorial Fund in Nena’s name will be established by her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave., in care of Nena P. Bratianu.
