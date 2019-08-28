Robert David Willard of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 74.
Robert was born on February 7, 1945 in Columbus, Indiana. He later moved to New Braunfels and resided here for the rest of his life. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1963. He married Jeanette Wiedenfeld, also of New Braunfels on October 4, 1969.
Robert worked as a welder at Heimer’s Welding, was manager of Seguin Bowling Center, and retired from Columbia Industries after 33 years. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Some of his greatest memories came from years of bowling ten pin as well as nine pin, camping, sports and cold beer.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Mildred Vordenbaum. He is survived by his wife, sons, Michael, Randy and Rees, brother, Stuart Vordenbaum and his wife Gloria and, grandson, Gavin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Mission Valley Bowling Club Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Memorial donations may be given to Hope Hospice or to the Charity of one’s choice.
