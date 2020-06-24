Lloyd Edward Kleypas born November 6, 1940 was welcomed into his Heavenly Father’s arms on June 15, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years , Linda Barnett , a son Ki, and a daughter-in- law Ginger, daughter Lisa Ellis, and son-in-law Gregory along with two grandchildren, Griffin and Lindsay; his sister Billie Austin, brothers Jerry and Richard Kleypas and sister-in-law Margaret. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss his smiles and laughter.
Lloyd graduated from Texas A&M University in 1962 with a degree in Architecture. His love of Architecture took him to work in offices in NYC, Cambridge MA, London, Brazil, Rome, Holland, Jeddah, the Bahamas, and numerous other countries. He often worked as a Consultant to the Banking Industry designing security systems, he was one of the principal designers on The Federal Reserve Bank in Boston, MA.
He and his family lived in Massachusetts for 37 years before returning to Texas to retire . Lloyd, Linda and their son Ki, were owners of the Gruene Apple Bed and Breakfast in Gruene,TX. The Gruene Apple was sold in 2016 when they retired. Ki and his wife Ginger moved to, CO where they now live. Their daughter Lisa and her family live in WA.
Those who knew Lloyd will remember his colorful, and enjoyable past accomplishments that he loved to share. He was a member of The Oakwood Church in New Braunfels.
Lloyd was an honorable man, one with integrity who was loved by the many who knew him.
