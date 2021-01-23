Richard Albert Cobb, 84 passed away on January 19, 2021 at home surrounded by his wife and kids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frances Maye and John Cobb Sr., brother John Cobb Jr, his ex wife Connie Lane Cobb, mother of his children and mother-in-law Bessie Kirchoff.
Our father served in the Navy from 1953-1957 and continued in the reserves from 1957-1961. Dick worked on computers his entire career and built a successful business by developing programs and software in the banking industry.
He married his beloved wife of 32 years Darleen Cobb. Dick and Darleen loved family time, whether it being at the coast house, fishing on the boat in the gulf for king fish for a fish fry, or swimming at their house, barbecuing, holidays, celebrating birthdays or just being together. He is survived by his wife Darleen Cobb; his daughter, Cindy Seitze (Mike); his son Ricky Cobb and his daughter Wendy Lowry. He is also survived by eight grand children and sixteen great grandchildren, Bryan (Staci) Colby & Caiden, Nicholas (Tori) Rylee & Teddy, Courtney (Jace) Chandler & Jack, Amber (John) Skylar & Mason, Matt, Cayden & Dallas, Maegan, Jaelyn & Karter, Zach (Tuesday), Makaela (Johnny) Aiden, Addy, Ava and Luke. Due to Covid a Memorial Service has been postponed to a later date.
